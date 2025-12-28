PM commends PAEC’ health services; terms serving humanity as noble cause

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, while appreciating the contributions of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s (PAEC) in the health sector, termed provision of treatment to the cancer patients with the latest facilities as the ‘biggest service to humanity.’

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Kashmir Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy (KINOR) in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said that there could be no better profession and noble cause to serve those at their doorsteps who had to travel from Muzaffarabad and other remote areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Islamabad for getting treatment for the life-threatening disease.

In his remarks broadcast live on national TV channels, he commended the great efforts of PAEC and other related authorities. He said that they should realize the pains and sufferings of those who had no resources to meet expenses for the treatment of fatal diseases like cancer.

Citing his personal experience, the prime minister said that he himself was a cancer survivor and its treatment was expensive, adding that they should consider the sufferings of those patients who came from the remotest parts of the country to big cities for the treatment and could not meet the expenses.

Lauding PAEC’s services, he stressed upon taking further steps and doing more to contain the disease ‘by giving a smile and ray of hope to the cancer patients.’

AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, ministers, parliamentarians and health experts attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted the PAEC’s contributions in the health sector.

He said the 20 cancer treatment centers set up with support of PAEC was bearing 80 percent load of cancer patients across the country.

He said through awareness, screening and diagnosing the disease, they were providing the latest facilities and care.

He said the KINOR would be the 21st facility in the country and would provide quality healthcare service to the residents of AJK close to their homes with the latest and modernized equipment under the supervision of PAEC experts of oncology.

Nearly 60 percent of patients presented at advanced stages, requiring the urgent need for early screening, awareness, and timely diagnosis. From AJK specifically, nearly 1,000 new cancer patients travelled each year to PAEC hospitals in other provinces to seek treatment, facing long distances and financial burden, he added.

A message of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was also screened.

He congratulated government of Pakistan on establishing cancer treatment facilities and also commended PAEC’ role for serving humanity with the latest treatment equipment and centers.

Earlier, the prime minister also visited various departments of the hospital where he was briefed over different facilities.