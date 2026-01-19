PM commends CTD for successful operation against terrorists

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday commended Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officers and personnel for successful operation against Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists in Mastung.

He praised the professional skills of CTD officers and personnel for foiling the nefarious plan of terrorists and killing five of them.

“The fight against the menace of terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated from the country,” he said adding, “The brave officers and personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night to protect the country from terrorists.”

He said, “The entire nation, including me, is proud of the brave officers and personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies.”