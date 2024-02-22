Election day banner

PM, CM hold farewell meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday held a farewell meeting with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi and discussed matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the prime minister for steps taken by the government for economic stability in the country, under his leadership.
The PM appreciated the chief minister for the measures taken for progress in different sectors in Punjab particularly health, education and communication infrastructure.

