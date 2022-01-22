PM changes Pakistan’s economic course: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed the course of Pakistan’s economy towards the right path.

“Earlier, ours was a service-based economy with focus on imports, but now Pakistan’s economy is standing on its feet with a significant rise in exports, especially textiles,” the minister said in an exclusive interview with the Gulf News, daily during his visit to its office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

Courtesy Gulf News. Information minister exchanging views with the senior editors of the Gulf News, Dubai.

Responding to a query, the minister said Pakistan was playing a greater role in the world affairs now due to the incumbent government’s solid foreign policy. “Pakistan has regained ‘respect’ at the international level due to our prime minister’s stance on international policies,” he added.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who had been in Dubai to inaugurate screening of Pakistani films and music at Dubai Expo 2020, said the global aid agencies, including the United Nations, predicted that the humanitarian crisis was getting worse in Afghanistan.

He stressed that countries around the world needed to work together to resolve this issue.

“We had a special session of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) foreign ministers recently and have been successful in garnering support from all. After the session, the UN also launched $5 billion (Dh18.39 billion) appeal to help Afghanistan cope with its worst ever-humanitarian crisis,” the minister was quoted by the daily as saying.

https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/prime-minister-imran-khan-stands-behind-overseas-pakistanis-says-fawad-chaudhry-1.85135540

To a question regarding facilities extended to the overseas Pakistanis, he said Pakistan would soon launch dedicated property projects for them, providing them investment opportunities with peace of mind.

The prime minister would soon unveil new dedicated investment schemes for Pakistanis living abroad, he said.

“Overseas Pakistanis stand behind Pakistan to make it economically strong and the Prime Minister Imran Khan promises to stand by them as he has done, which no other prime minister could have even thought of doing for Pakistanis living abroad,” he added.

He said Prime minister Khan was personally monitoring facilities for the Pakistanis living and working abroad.

Courtesy Gulf News. Information minister during his visit to Gulf News Office, Dubai

The minister further said prime minister Imran Khan had given pride to the countrymen working abroad by listening to their issues and resolving them on priority basis.

He had regained ‘self-respect’ for Pakistani working abroad due to his solid backing for them, he added.

“We have given them the right to vote and are trying hard that they cast their vote in the next general elections. We have made it easier for them to get passports, ID Cards and power of attorneys online without the need to visit the embassies and consulates,” Fawad was quoted as saying.

About price hike, the minister said it was an international problem as every country was facing the heat of price hike since COVID-19 hit the world, adding, “While global economy is still under a lot of strain, Pakistan has done well. Its economy saw a 5.3 per cent growth last year. This is an important landmark that we have achieved on the economic front.”

About priorities of his government, he said tourism was one of the top items on the agenda of development for the prime minister.

After the unfortunate incident of Murree, he said, they were working on a comprehensive plan to avoid any such incident in the future.

Enumerating achievements of the government, he said the prime minister’s other contribution was bringing the focus on the environment narrative in Pakistan.

“He is the only PM who speaks about environment and has made drastic changes in policies to tackle environmental issues. We are now talking about green economy and this is not an easy shift, given the resources,” he added.

About Expo2020, he said the week-long film festival would feature films at the Pakistan pavilion.

Expo 2020 Dubai had given them a huge opportunity to showcase their film and music industry, he said, adding the festival would help bring Pakistani films closer to film producers in the UAE.