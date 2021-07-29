PM changed narrative on Afghanistan single-handedly: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said discourse by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Afghanistan, was a treat as he did change the narrative on Afghanistan single-handedly.

In a tweet, he said PM’s talk with Afghan media delegation, did elaborate the multiple aspects of Afghanistan policy.

Hearing PM @ImranKhanPTI on Afghanistan is a treat he has changed the narrative on Afghanistan singlehandedly previous Govts were always sheepish on this issue …. PM talk with Afghan youth forum is on air with Pashto and Darri subtitles https://t.co/uA7rsfFDdt — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 29, 2021

Fawad said that previous governments were always sheepish on this issue since they lacked the initiative to formulate a clear policy.

Tagging the video clip, he said that PM’s talk with Afghan youth forum, was available

online with Pashto and Darri subtitles.