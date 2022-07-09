PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eidul Azha

LAHORE, July 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here chaired a high-level meeting regarding the cleanliness drive and the measures to facilitate the public on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The prime minister was given a briefing about the arrangements for cleanliness during Eidul Azha in Punjab.



The PM directed the authorities to keep the machinery for cleanliness active round the clock during the Eid days and ensure the process to remove animal waste from the doorsteps of the people.



He strictly instructed Water and Sanitation Agency to clean the nullahs in the wake of rains during the monsoon season.

He further instructed that an appropriate strategy should be formulated for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the arrival of tourists in Murree during the Eid holidays.



He said free shuttle service should be ensured for families travelling from Barakahu to Murree during the festivities.

He also instructed that a suitable strategy should be adopted for stopping the surfacing of illegal cattle markets and said shuttle service should also be ensured for people desiring to visit the cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals.

He said the imposition of section 144 should also be ensured during the Eid holidays.



Shehbaz Sharif said a detailed report should be presented after Eid about the performance of the departments, adding those departments not showing satisfactory performance would be censured.



Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafiq, member Punjab Assembly Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Tourism Punjab, Secretary Housing Punjab, Secretary Health Punjab, Chairman and Managing Director Lahore Management Company and senior officers of provincial and district administrations and Punjab police attended the meeting.



Chairman National Highway Authority and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division participated in the meeting through video link.