PM cancels London visit considering flood situation in country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday while considering the flood situation in the country, cancelled his visit to London where he planned to go to inquire after his ailing granddaughter.

Earlier, the prime minister intended to fly to London after his two-day official visit to Qatar, but he decided to travel back to Islamabad to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas.

On his arrival here, the prime minister would chair a meeting wherein the officers of the National Disaster Management Authority and other departments would brief the prime minister on rescue and relief efforts.