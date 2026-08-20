PM calls upon institutions to raise voice against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called upon all relevant institutions at the global, national, collective and individual levels to raise their voices against terrorism, subversion and all negative tendencies, while upholding universal human values and the rule of international law.

In a message on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism observed on 21 August 2026, he said, “Pakistan joins the international community in observing this day dedicated to remembering the victims of terrorism and extends its heartfelt solidarity and tribute to all those who have suffered from this scourge.”

“Terrorism remains one of the most serious challenges confronting humanity. Only those devoid of humanity can inflict suffering and play with the lives of innocent people to pursue their nefarious objectives. The families of those who have lost their lives to terrorism, as well as those who have sustained lifelong injuries, equally deserve our compassion and solidarity,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan is amongst the countries that have suffered immensely from terrorism. Not only have our valiant armed forces made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against this scourge, but the brave officers and personnel of our law enforcement agencies, as well as our countless innocent citizens, have also laid down their lives. We salute the courage and sacrifice of all those civilians and security personnel who have lost their lives in acts of terrorism.”

“Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are not limited to the loss of precious lives, the country has also paid a heavy economic and social price. Terrorism has adversely affected the economic well being of our people and hindered Pakistan’s journey towards development, progress and prosperity. With our unwavering national resolve, Pakistan will continue this struggle until this menace is completely eradicated,” he added.

He said, “No nation, civilization, religion or faith in the world advocates terrorism. Acts of terrorism are a manifestation of diseased minds and an expression of inhuman ideologies. The unconditional condemnation of terrorism by the international community, coupled with effective mutual cooperation is indispensable for complete eradication of terrorism.”

“The physical, psychological and social rehabilitation of victims of terrorism is also part of our shared global responsibility. At the national level, the Government of Pakistan has, despite its limited resources, consistently remained mindful of the welfare and needs of the victims of terrorism and the law enforcement personnel engaged in combating this menace. Pakistan has a comprehensive support system in place for martyrs, their families and victims of terrorism. Ensuring that all victims have easy and timely access to healthcare, rehabilitation and essential civic services remains a foremost priority of the government,” he added.