PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday telephoned President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him on his re-election and expressed best wishes for him.



Talking to President Erdogan, the PM said, “Your re-election is a recognition of your association with people of Turkiye and impeccable service.”



President Erdogan won the re-election by securing 52.16 percent of votes against the candidate of combined opposition in the presidential election held on May 28.



In his remarks, Shehbaz Sharif said, “in the last two decades, under your leadership Turkiye made remarkable progress. I believe that under your wise and sagacious leadership Turkiye will continue its journey on the path of progress and prosperity with the same pace.”



“I am certain that Turkiye will play a more effective role for the peace and stability in the Islamic world,” he said adding, “Your personal interest in further solidifying and deepening the special relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye is a source of strength and satisfaction”



He said his government was determined to work with President Erdogan to further solidify the bilateral brotherly ties between the two countries in the coming days.



“We are desirous of early holding of seventh meeting of the high level Strategic Cooperative Council of the two countries,” the prime minister said, adding, “We are eager to welcome you on your arrival in Pakistan for participation in the meeting.”

He told President Erdogan that his participation in the meeting will further promote the strategic cooperation of the two brotherly countries in multidimensional fields.



The newly elected President of Turkiye thanked the prime minister and reciprocated the warm sentiments of goodwill.

President Erdogan also expressed his best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan.