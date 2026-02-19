PM calls for establishment of sovereign, contiguous state of Palestine

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the international community must work together towards a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous state of Palestine in line with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Peace of Board here, he expressed hope that under the visionary and dynamic leadership of US President Donald Trump, the international community will ensure a just and lasting resolution to the issue of Palestine.

He said the timely and very effective intervention by President Trump to achieve ceasefire between India and Pakistan potentially averted loss of tens of millions of people.

“You have truly proved to be a man of peace. And let me say, Mr. President, you are truly saviour of South Asia,” he remarked.

Highlighting the efforts of President Trump for global peace, he said, “It’s a great honour, Mr. President, to attend this inaugural Board of Peace meeting in this holy month of Ramazan and may God reward you and make you successful in your efforts to bring lasting peace in Gaza.”

“Mr. President, we deeply appreciate your unique initiative and your dynamic leadership in advancing peaceful solutions to conflicts across the globe,” he continued.

He said, “The bold diplomacy of President Trump has surely brought calm to many international serious hot spots.”

“And today is a day which will mark a place in the annals of history, that through your efforts, through your untiring support and great efforts, long-lasting peace in Gaza will be achieved. It will be your legacy for all time to come,” he added.

The Prime Minister said, “The people of Palestine have long endured illegal occupation and immense suffering. And to achieve long-lasting peace, it is very important that ceasefire violations must end to preserve lives and advance reconstruction efforts.”

“The people of Palestine must exercise full control of their land and their future in line with UN Security Council resolutions,” he stressed.