PM calls for end of conflicts to resolve refugee issue

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said conflict, being the primary driver of forcibly displaced and refugee situations, must be stopped, prevented and resolved with dialogue and diplomacy, paving the way for international peace and security as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

In a message on the World Refugee Day, he said, “This year, the World Refugee Day is being commemorated in the backdrop of escalating challenges pushing millions in forced displacement across the globe.”

“Only by addressing the root causes through peaceful means can we hope to reverse the trend of protracted refugee situations,” he said adding, “For over four decades, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan brethren fleeing conflict amid various phases of instability in Afghanistan, despite scarce international support.”

He said, “By opening our home and hearts, the people of Pakistan have demonstrated exemplary hospitality towards their Afghan sisters and brothers.”

“Pakistan has consistently upheld the values of compassion, generosity, and hospitality. We have extended Afghan nationals access to our education system, healthcare and other social sectors, reflecting our firm commitment to empower them to contribute meaningfully in their country’s peace and development.”

“We take pride in Afghan nationals excelling in sports and various professions, drawing on the education and training they received in Pakistan,” he added.

The prime minister said, “As they begin returning to their homeland, we are confident they will serve as a bridge of goodwill, further strengthening the enduring bonds of brotherhood between our two nations.”

“On this occasion, let us recommit ourselves to the core values of humanity, compassion and international cooperation.

The refugees, their host communities and their countries of origin require continued solidarity and support through burden sharing and demonstrating international responsibility,” he continued.

He said, “Return of the refugees to their beloved homeland is the best and most durable solution that we must collectively strive to achieve.”

He commended the efforts of humanitarian workers, humanitarian organizations and especially UNHCR in providing assistance and protection to refugees and forcibly displaced persons despite enormous challenges.