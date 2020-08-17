PM briefed over railways’ ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting on Main Line-1 (ML-1) project of railways network and reviewed its progress.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officials.

The Prime Minister was briefed over the implementation of the ML-1 project within stipulated time-frame and its benefits as well.