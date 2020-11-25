PM briefed over business project, Walton airport

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday was briefed about Central Business District Project and shifting of Walton airport.

During the briefing, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Prime Minister’s special assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chief Minister’s special assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advisor on Interior Shahbaz Akbar, Punjab chief secretary and high officials of civil aviation were also present, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister directed authorities concerned to remove all issues faced by the Central Business District Project Walton according to the relevant laws so that it could help generate huge financial benefits.

In a separate ceremony, the prime minister also witnessed signing ceremony of development projects worth Rs40 billion regarding drainage system, sanitation, solid waste management in two important districts Sahiwal and Sialkot.

These projects would be completed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.