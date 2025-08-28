PM briefed on flood situation ahead of his visit to affected areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was briefed in detail about the flooding in Punjab’s rivers and the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the submerged areas before his departure to the flood affected areas of Punjab.

During the aerial survey, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider gave the prime minister a detailed briefing on the overall flood situation in the country, a press statement issued by the PM Office said on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also accompanied the prime minister from Lahore to Narowal

While conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, Prime Minister Shehbaz issued directives to take all necessary measures for prevention of flooding and relief operations.

A detailed briefing will be given to the prime minister and chief minister in Narowal.