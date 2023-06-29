PM, Azerbaijan President exchange Eid greetings, review ties

LAHORE, Jun 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a telephone call with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and felicitated him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The prime minister extended his best wishes to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Appreciating the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his visit to Baku earlier this month, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that important engagements at the various bilateral levels were being coordinated in the wake of decisions taken during the visit.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the President to visit Pakistan which he most graciously accepted.