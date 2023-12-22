PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Graduation ceremony for National Security Course 2024 was conducted at the National Defence University here on Friday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-uI-Haq Kakar was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of ‘National Security Course’ which commenced on August 15, 2023 and was attended by participants from Civil Services of Pakistan, along with members from the Armed Forces and officers from friendly countries.

The main focus of the course was to enable the course members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’.

