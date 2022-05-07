PM assures provision of basic facilities to residents of KPK province

SHANGLA, May 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday assured that the coalition government would work ceaselessly to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a developed province and provide all the basic facilities which had been taken out of the reach of the poor people by the incompetence and corruption of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Bisham, the prime minister referring to the PTI’s provincial government, questioned how many hospitals and health facilities, it had constructed and provided free of cost treatment and medicines to the poor people during its rule!

Criticizing the previous PTI’s government, he said the price hike had reached to a historic peak in the last four years with huge debt hovering around Rs24,000 billion.

“Due to their corruption and incompetency, the previous rulers even did not put a single brick to the stalled projects, the BRT was delayed causing billion of rupees losses,” he said, adding the former rulers only unveiled plaques of the projects launched by the PML-N government.

He said during the PML-N rule in Punjab province, the orphans, widows and hopeless were provided with free-of-cost treatment and now the same facilities had been restarted after gap of four years. The medicines were being provided irrespective of the class differences, he added.

The prime minister also assured similar provision of health facilities in KPK as well.