PM assures maximum facilitation to exporters, remove impediments

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government was committed to extend all possible facilitation to exporters and remove impediments in way to increase the country’s exports, both in goods and services.

Talking to a delegation of leading exporters from sectors including poultry, rice, fruits, Information Technology, pharmaceuticals and textile, the Prime Minister stressed the need for greater focus on capitalizing country’s potential in services-related exports in an enabling environment.

The Prime Minister mentioned the critical role of exports in national economy including job creation and employment for young workforce.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan’s economy was moving in right direction with current account surplus recorded in July 2020 and a constant growth shown in exports even after a global slump caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister noted that in order to promote the process of industrialization in the country and to make our products competitive, the government had either eliminated or significantly reduced duties on hundreds of tariff lines involving raw material for the local industry.

He said that system of refunds had been streamlined to resolve liquidity issues of the exporters and industrialists.

“Our Government is vigorously pursuing ‘Make in Pakistan’ policy, to promote export-led industrialization in the country and our efforts in the last two years have been to further this objective through various interventions particularly in ease-of-doing-business,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the momentum of increase in exports could only be maintained through increased focus on product and geographical diversification.

During the meeting, exporters appreciated various policy initiatives of the present government and also presented various suggestions to increase country’s exports in their respective areas.

Minister for Industries Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood were present.