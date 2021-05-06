PM assures Center’s full support for low-cost housing projects in Punjab

LAHORE, May 06 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday assured the Punjab Government of the Centre’s all-out support under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for low-cost housing projects in the province.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the construction of houses for low-income group during his visit here, the prime minister appreciated the project sites proposed by the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt General (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the proposals were presented for provision of subsidies to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, bank financing and support in provision of manpower.

The participants were also briefed in detail about the people’s housing needs, start of balloting process after Eid and participation of the private sector in housing sector.

It was told that an encouraging participation of the private sector had been witnessed after the approval of housing rules by the Punjab Government.