LAHORE , Mar 17 (APP): Member National Assembly Sardar Shamsher Mazari and member of the Punjab Assembly Khizer Mazari here on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, they discussed with the prime minister issues regarding their constituencies and the overall political situation in the country.
PM, assembly members discuss political situation
