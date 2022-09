PM, assembly members discuss flood relief work in KPK, political situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Jamshed Khan, Sardar Khan, Sardar Aurangzeb, Shafi Tanoli, Ikhtiar Wali and Sobia Khan.



Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam were present during the meeting.



They discussed the overall political situation and the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.