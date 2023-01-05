PM asks world to adapt to new realities in era of pandemics, disasters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said in an era of pandemics and natural disasters, the world should learn to adapt to new ground realities.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, “We can’t allow these catastrophes to affect our development and people-to-people bonds.”

The PM was responding to a tweet of China’s ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who tweeted that “China announced new measures to optimize its anti-pandemic policies, based on realities and changing conditions, which will coordinate the COVID-19 response, economic and social development, fostering new drivers for global development and bilateral cooperation”.