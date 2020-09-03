PM asks Interior Ministry to expedite tabling Anti-Torture Bill in NA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday terming torture “unacceptable in a civilized society” asked the Interior Ministry to expedite tabling of Anti-Torture Bill in the National Assembly.
"I have asked Interior Ministry to expedite tabling our anti torture bill in National Assembly:
“Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society and goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution and our international legal commitments,” the Prime Minister tweeted.