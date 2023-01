ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

During the meeting views were exchanged about the overall political situation in the country.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present in the meeting.