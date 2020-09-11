PM arrives in Quetta to chair review meeting on Balochistan projects

QUETTA, Sep 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit, where he will chair a meeting to review progress on development projects in Balochistan.

On arrival, Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Amanulalh Khan and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan received the prime minister.

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal are accompanied the prime minister.

The Prime Minister will be given a briefing about the losses in areas affected by rains and floods and the measures taken for relief and rehabilitation.