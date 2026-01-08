PM arrives in Quetta on one-day official visit

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jan 08 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Quetta on one-day official visit.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The prime minister was received by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of parliament upon his arrival in Quetta.

According to the spokesperson of Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, a one-on-one meeting between the prime minister and Balochistan governor would be held at the Governor House, Quetta.

The Balochistan governor would brief the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in the province and the latest situation.

Later, the prime minister would hold a separate meeting with the chief minister and his cabinet at the Chief Minister House.

Finally, he would attend a program organized at DHA. He would also inaugurate the N25 Karachi-Chaman Highway and Danish Schools.