PM arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, Apr 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived here on his maiden visit to the province after assuming the office of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo while acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey, chief secretary Balochistan and Inspector General of police were also present.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood and Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the chief minister secretariat.

Earlier, onboard, the prime minister also received a briefing on the development of Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing on Balochistan development while on way to Quetta pic.twitter.com/XgxxFbU903 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 23, 2022

During his day-long visit, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Khuzdar-Kuchlak section I and II of the national highway. The reconstruction and dualizatin of this section of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman highway will enhance transportation among the important cities of the province.

He will also review the law and order situation, administrative issues and implementation of the Ramazan special package, besides chairing a meeting over the issues of overcharging of the daily commodities and shortage of supply.

The prime minister will also meet the public representatives.