PM arrives in New York to attend 81st UNGA session

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday arrived in New York with a small Pakistani delegation to represent Pakistan at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi will accompany the Prime Minister on his visit.

The Prime Minister will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2026.

In his address, the Prime Minister will present Pakistan’s position on the changing regional and global security situation, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The Prime Minister will highlight Pakistan’s active diplomatic and mediation efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace and stability in the region, as well as present Pakistan’s priorities on key global issues including sustainable development, climate change, the fight against terrorism, Islamophobia and global economic challenges.

The Prime Minister will draw the attention of the international community to the issues of long-standing occupation and denial of self-determination in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He will attend several high-level meetings on development, climate action and other important issues on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and present Pakistan’s position.

He will hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders and the UN Secretary-General during the session.