PM arrives in Muzaffarabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Muzaffarabad on Thursday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At the Muzaffarabad heliport, the Prime Minister was received by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and senior government officials, a Prime Minister’s news release said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yusuf, and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah accompanied the Prime Minister.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The address will be broadcast on state television.