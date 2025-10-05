PM arrives in Malaysia on official visit

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 05 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday arrived here on an official visit to Malaysia.

He was received by the Malaysian Minister of Information and Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and diplomatic staff at the Bunga Raya International Airport. He was taken to his residence in royal protocol.

Upon arrival at his residence, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said, “I am very happy to be in Malaysia. I thank the Malaysian Prime Minister for the warm welcome.”

“This visit will further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of the Malaysian Prime Minister.

During his visit, he will hold a meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister, while talks will also be held at the delegation level between the two countries.

Agreements and memorandums of understanding will also be signed between the two countries to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

The two leaders will consider expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, information technology, telecommunication, halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure and digital economy. Discussions will be held to explore new opportunities for cooperation to enhance people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister’s visit is of utmost importance in further strengthening relations between the two countries.