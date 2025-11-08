Sunday, November 9, 2025
PM arrives in Islamabad after visit to Azerbaijan
PM arrives in Islamabad after visit to Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here Saturday night after his visit to Azerbaijan.
