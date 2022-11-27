PM arrives back home after a two-day Turkiye visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived back home after completing his two-day official visit to Turkiye.

At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister visited Turkiye mainly to launch the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaybar.

As he departed from the Istanbul airport, he as well as his delegation were seen off by the senior diplomatic officials of Pakistan and Turkiye.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz held a one-on-one meeting with President Erdogan, held delegation-level talks, and also interacted with the business community members.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):