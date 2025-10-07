PM arrives after concluding an official visit to Malaysia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here after completion of a three-day official visit to Malaysia.

The prime minister had undertaken the visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, from 5-7 October.

During the visit, the prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising deputy prime minister/foreign minister, federal ministers and senior government officials.

During the visit, the prime minister held bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart as well as discussed key regional and global developments.

The two leaders also deliberated on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT & telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of agreements/MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.