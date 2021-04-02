PM approves Sehat Sahoolat Card System for Isloiites: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the Sehat Sahoolat Card System for Islamabad.

In a tweet, he said under the system all citizens of the federal capital would be provided with the health cards.

اسلام آباد کے تمام شہریوں کے لئے وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا بڑا فیصلہ….. تمام اسلام آباد کے مقیم شہریوں کے لئے صحت سہولت کارڈ کا نطام لانے کی منظوری دے دی. خیبر پختون خواہ پہلا صوبہ تھا جس نے اس سہولت کا اعلان کیا اور پنجاب، گلگت بلتستان اور اسلام آباد میں بھی یہ نظام نافذ ہو گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 2, 2021

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province that announced the health card system and this will also be launched in Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad,” he added.