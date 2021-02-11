ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the Nullah Leh project to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 75 billion in two years.

Besides the construction of expressway on both sides of Nullah Leh under the project, two Malls will also be constructed at state land.

The Prime Minister, who gave approval of Nullah Leh project during a meeting held here, directed to immediately start work on the project which would be completed under the model of public-private partnership.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Member National Assembly Shafiq Rashid Ahmad and senior officers were present in the meeting which was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Salman Shah and Chief Secretary Punjab via video-link.

The Prime Minister said that along with the Nullah Leh project ,the process of zoning of the related area and changing bye-laws in that respect should be completed in few weeks so that multi-storey buildings and commercial markets could also be constructed on both sides the expressway.

He further said that since addressing the problems of Rawalpindi was foremost priority, the Nullah Leh project would prove an important milestone in the transformation of the city.

The Prime Minister was also briefed in detail about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the progress in that respect.