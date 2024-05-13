PM approves immediate release of Rs 23b to resolve AJK people’s issues

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered an immediate release of Rs 23 billion to resolve the issues confronting the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister decided to provide funds after thoroughly examining the situation in the territory, in a special meeting chaired by him on the subject, a PM Office press release said.

Different parts of the AJK witnessed protest demonstrations during the last coupe of days with the people seeking reduced electricity bills and taxes as well as subsidized wheat flour.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK cabinet members, and senior leadership attended the meeting besides the federal ministers and leaders of the coalition parties.

The Kashmiri leadership and other participants of the meeting thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for his decision to provide funds.