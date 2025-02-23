13.8 C
PM appreciates security forces for killing Khawarij in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated the security forces for killing seven Khawarij inareas of Daraban and Maddi in Dera Ismail Khan.
He said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity. He asserted that sacrifices of lives by the sons of the nation in the war against terrorism would not go in vain. He assured that the government was fully active to root out terrorism from the country.
The war against terrorists would continue till complete eradication of terrorism, he added.

