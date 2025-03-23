22.3 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Latest NewsNational

PM appreciates security forces for foiling attempt of intrusion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated officers and personnel of security forces for foiling an attempt of intrusion into Pakistan from Afghanistan by Fitna Al-Khawarij in Ghulam Khan Kalay, district North Waziristan.
He lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for killing 16 Khawarij who tried to intrude into Pakistan.
He said terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.
He said he and the whole Pakistani nation stood with the brave armed forces which were defending the country with unwavering determination.

