PM applauds FBR team for surpassing tax collection target in May

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials for surpassing the tax collection target during May 2024.

In a statement, the prime minister said the FBR team had collected taxes of Rs 760 billion during May 2024 against the set target of Rs 745 billion, for which it deserved appreciation.

He said increasing the revenues to ensure economic stability and development in the country was top priority of the government.

He highlighted that during the period July-May 2023-24, the tax collection witnessed an increase of 31% against same period of previous year while in May 2024, the tax revenue increased by 43% against same month of the year 2023. “The significant increase in tax collection shows dedication and hard work by the FBR team.”