PM appalled at incident of Quran burning in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said he was disgusted and appalled by the incident of public burning of the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Sweden.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Such vile, despicable and heinous Islamophobic acts brazenly violate international law. I have no words to adequately condemn this anti-Islam act, which is clearly meant to hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world. The Holy Quran is a Divine Book of love, peace and wisdom for the entire humanity and the deviant character who indulged in this condemnable act has, in fact, insulted the shared values of humanity.”
