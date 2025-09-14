PM announces waiver of August electricity bills in flood-hit areas

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the electricity bills of the month of August for all domestic consumers in flood-affected areas will be completely waived.

In his address to the nation on Sunday evening, he said that due to the recent heavy rains and flooding, severe devastation has occurred in various parts of Pakistan. He said that in addition to the loss of human lives, the floods have caused extensive damage to the livestock, livelihoods, and homes of the affected population. For the provision of food supplies and healthcare facilities in the affected areas, the federal government, provincial governments, the people, and the army are collectively carrying out rescue and relief operations.

The Prime Minister said that in this context, he has made the final decision that the electricity bills of all domestic consumers in the flood-affected areas for one month, i.e., for the month of August, are being waived, and thus domestic consumers will not have to pay their August bills.

“My brothers and sisters, we fully understand your hardships, and in this difficult time the federal government will pay your electricity bills. This is the rightful due of the flood victims,” he said. He added that those domestic consumers in the affected areas who have already paid their bills will be refunded this amount in their next month’s electricity bill. Clear instructions in this regard have already been issued.

The Prime Minister further stated that a detailed assessment of the losses incurred by electricity consumers in the agricultural, commercial, and industrial sectors of the affected areas is being conducted. Therefore, the collection of their August electricity bills is being deferred. He assured that if the assessment shows significant losses, further relief measures will also be taken for them. He said necessary directions in this regard have been issued immediately to the concerned electricity distribution companies.

Shehbaz Sharif said he is fully aware of the devastation caused by the floods, the losses suffered, and the hardships being faced by elders, mothers, sisters, and daughters in the affected areas. He termed the waiver a humble effort on behalf of ‘Khadim-e-Pakistan’, expressing hope that it would help reduce the difficulties of the flood victims.

The PM reaffirmed his commitment to the complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas and assured the people that he would not rest until every person affected by the floods is resettled in their home.