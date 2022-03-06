PM announces Rs 500b package, legislation for south Punjab province

MAILSI, Mar 06 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to bring about legislation to make south Punjab a separate province and to invest a whopping Rs 500 billion on its uplift.

The Prime Minister unveiled the mega initiatives aimed at socio-economic and infrastructural development of south Punjab while addressing a big public gathering in Mailsi city of district Vehari.

Prime Minister said that federal government has decided to give a Rs 500 billion development package to south Punjab.

He further said that the government would also introduce a bill for constitutional amendment to make south Punjab a separate province. People would then see the true face of PPP and PML-N by their response on this initiative, PM added.

He lauded record tax collection in the country that enabled government to provide relief to the people.

More tax collection would bring more relief, PM promised and added that he would halve the prices of petrol and diesel if looted national wealth was recovered from a convicted man in London.

PM said, he was happy to note that farmers were earning higher profits during the tenure of present government.

He said, 100,000 ton Urea would reach the country within a week time from China.

He said that government was providing subsidy worth Rs 132 billion on fertilizers.

He said, government was making all out efforts to make farmers financially strong adding that farmers well being was directly linked to country”s development.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, while addressing the public meeting, announced mega development projects for Vehari district including a university, a sports stadium besides funding to improve sewerage, water supply systems and road network.