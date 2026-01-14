PM announces expedited Karachi–Chaman highway overhaul, major development initiatives for Balochistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced that work on the long-awaited Karachi–Chaman highway, often referred to as a bloody road due to frequent accidents, has formally begun and will now be completed within a year instead of the originally planned two years.

Addressing the federal cabinet members before the meeting, the prime minister said he had recently visited Quetta, where the foundation stone of the nearly 850-kilometre highway was laid.

He said the Ministry of Communications had proposed a two-year completion timeline, but he had directed that the project be finished within one year. “The project will cost approximately Rs400 billion, to be fully financed by the federal government,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled that around six months ago, when international oil and petroleum prices were plummeting, the government had decided to retain prices domestically. He said the savings generated from that decision were now being utilised to transform the dangerous highway into a road of prosperity.

PM Sharif said a Rs75 billion agricultural package for farmers had been completed. “Of this amount, Rs50 billion was provided by the federal government. The package had successfully addressed the long-standing issue of electricity theft in the province. Through the installation of solar panels, farmers are now able to irrigate their lands independently, ensuring sustainable agricultural activity,” he said.

The prime minister also announced significant progress on the establishment of Daanish schools in the province. He said construction had not only been initiated but contractors had already been mobilised during the current month. “Five Daanish schools are already planned, while two additional schools have been announced during his visit, bringing the total to seven,” he added. He expressed confidence that all seven Daanish schools would be completed by the end of this year.

Shehbaz Sharif said that under the Prime Minister’s education programmes, up to 100,000 laptops were being distributed across the country. In addition, thousands of deserving male and female students were being provided scholarships to pursue higher education so they could contribute to Pakistan’s future development, he added.

He said the government was making concerted efforts to move these initiatives forward and expressed satisfaction over improving economic stability. “Now, God willing, we will take further steps for development that will provide growth to Pakistan’s economy and put the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” he added.

The prime minister thanked stakeholders for their efforts and confidence in the government’s policies.

Later, during an exchange of views on the overall political and security situation, the prime minister said that following the success in Marka-e-Haq, demand for Pakistan’s defence equipment had increased.

He said several countries were now engaged in talks to acquire Pakistani military hardware. He also paid tribute to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their relentless efforts and sacrifices to curb the menace of terrorism.