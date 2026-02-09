PM announces $1 bn investment, 1000 fully funded PhD scholarships in AI by 2030: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that the government would invest $1 billion in the country’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector by 2030 to build a future-ready digital economy and empower the country’s youth.

The prime minister said the investment would help establish a robust AI ecosystem across Pakistan. He announced that AI curriculum will be introduced in all federally run schools, while 1,000 fully funded PhD scholarships in AI will be offered to students from across the country by 2030. In addition, a nationwide programme to train one million non-IT professionals in AI skills will be launched to boost productivity and improve livelihoods.

“Pakistan is absolutely ready to accept the challenge and work with our global partners, with great commitment and dedication”. he said while addressing the inaugural session of Indus AI Week.

Highlighting priority sectors, the prime minister said AI interventions would focus on agriculture, mines and minerals, industry, commerce, trade, and youth empowerment.

With a population of around 240 million, nearly 60 per cent comprising young people, he stressed the need to equip them with modern knowledge and techniques.

Addressing concerns among IT professionals about rapid technological change, he assured that government programmes would help transform IT technicians into AI experts, unlocking unprecedented gains in agricultural yield, quality and efficiency, as well as industrial growth and women’s empowerment.

The prime minister pointed to ongoing digital reforms as evidence of Pakistan’s readiness, citing the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue, improved revenue recovery through data-driven systems, and the use of modern scanners and digital instruments at ports to curb smuggling. “We are recovering lost revenues through technology and offering quality training to our young men and women in agriculture, commerce and trade,” he said.

Recalling past initiatives under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister said Pakistan’s current push towards AI builds on earlier reforms. He highlighted the laptop distribution programme for high achievers in Punjab, establishment of e-libraries in remote areas, e-stamp papers, and the digitisation of land records in partnership with the World Bank, which helped curb corruption.

He also noted that Pakistan’s first Safe City project and first IT university were established in Lahore. “We have learned from the past, and today Pakistan is ready to join the world in AI interventions,” he said.

Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Indus AI Week aimed to strengthen coordination between universities, governments and international companies, underscoring Pakistan’s full commitment to a digital revolution. She said the Pakistan Digital Authority was preparing a nationwide digital master plan to guide future transformation.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, in his remarks, said the world had entered a moment where intelligence itself had become a factor of production, with nations competing on ideas, talent, data and technology rather than commodities.

He described artificial intelligence as a bigger disruptor than electricity or the internet, noting that Pakistan’s engagement with technology began over two decades ago with early IT policies, the creation of NADRA, and large-scale investment in advanced human capital.