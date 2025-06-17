PM, Ameer Muqam discuss national, political situation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and State and Frontier Regions, Engineer Ameer Muqam Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters pertaining to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and State and Frontier Regions.

Both the dignitaries discussed the overall and political situation of the country, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar Iqbal and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki were also present in the meeting.