ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked all the members of Parliament to avoid political activities on Eid.

The minister, in a tweet, said the prime minister advised the parliamentarians to avoid Eid related meetings and gatherings, stay at home and observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sake of people’s health.