ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked all the members of Parliament to avoid political activities on Eid.
The minister, in a tweet, said the prime minister advised the parliamentarians to avoid Eid related meetings and gatherings, stay at home and observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sake of people’s health.
چئرمین تحریک انصاف اور وزیراعظم عمران خان نے تمام اراکین اسمبلی سے کہا ہے کہ وہ اس عید پر سیاسی سرگرمیوں سے پرہیز کریں، حلقے کے عوام کی زندگی اور صحت کے مفاد کے پیش نظر عید کی محافل اور ملاقاتیں ترک کر دیں اور زیادہ سے زیادہ گھر میں رہیں تا کہ محفوظ رہیں
