Pleading against Yasin in fake, politically motivated case condemnable: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, and wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Thursday termed the Indian act of pleading Yasin Malik guilty in a concocted and politically motivated case filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) as immoral, illegal, arbitrary and an act of political vendetta.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, said in a statement that she condemned the Indian arbitrary act against Yasin Malik, whose only crime was to confess the charges of just demanding freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and not the sham charges made in concocted cases leveled against him.

Mushaal said that Yasin Malik contended before the court that if his demand for freedom was a crime then he was ready to face the consequences.

Mushaal maintained that he (Yasin Malik) had been battling for life and death in notorious Tihar jail but could not compromise on his principled stance of just resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and as aspirations of people of the scenic valley.

She further slammed Narendra Modi and his government for being scared of his husband’s rising popularity and held that because the latter was the icon of Kashmir freedom movement; thus was implicated in politically motivated cases of terrorism to dampen his courage, however, all such brutal tactics proved counter-productive.

Lashing out at the Indian judiciary, the chairperson said that Indian judiciary was acting on Modi’s dictations to silence the popular and the most powerful voice of the just struggle of right to self-determination.

She lamented that despite JKLF and his role in the promotion of religious harmony, non-violence and peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, the notorious Indian judiciary was hell-bent to punish Yasin Malik for his sole crime to peacefully raise voice for mutually and internationally agreed right to self-determination for the people IIOJK.

Mushaal said that Yasin Malik had been languishing in solitary confinement in notorious Tihar Jail for the last three years but he was deprived of all basic human rights as neither his family members were allowed to meet him nor he was given the much-needed lifesaving drugs despite his fast deteriorating health condition.

The hurriyat leader demanded that world powers and Human right organizations to take notice of this Indian court act of killing of justice by pleading peaceful freedom fighter as guilty and stopped Modi fascist government from its notorious plan to silence the powerful Kashmiri voice.

The chairperson warned of consequences if Malik was unjustly and unfairly implicated in the fabricated and politically motivated cases.