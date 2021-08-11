Plantation at Lal Sohanra part of drive to achieve 10 billion target: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP); Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the massive plantation at Lal Sohanra National Park Bahalpur was part of the government’s monsoon campaign to achieve the target of 10 billion trees across the country.

“Today saw massive plantation campaign [at] Lal Soharna National Park Bahawalpur as part of our monsoon campaign towards our target of 10 billion trees across Pakistan,” Imran Khan said in a twitter post.

Today saw massive plantation campaign Lal Soharna National Park Bahawalpur as part of our monsoon campaign towards our target of 10 billion trees across Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/koQF2bX5S3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2021

The Prime Minister, in his twitter post also shared the images of plantation at Lal Sohanra National Park.