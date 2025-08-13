Planning minister, AJKLA speaker discuss development projects

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):A delegation led by Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) Chaudhry Latif Akbar Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed ongoing and future development initiatives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider, AJK Minister for Communications and other senior officials also attended the meeting, a news release said.

During the discussion, Ahsan Iqbal said that funds would be released for the early completion of development projects in Azad Kashmir, adding that every penny of the development budget was being spent effectively and transparently.

He acknowledged the contribution of AJK’s tourism sector to the national economy, saying “Tourist destinations of Azad Kashmir are playing a significant role in the development of Pakistan’s economy.”

The minister assured the delegation of the Planning Ministry’s full cooperation in the construction of the AJK Legislative Assembly Complex.

Speaking about infrastructure development, he noted that the construction of the Rathoa Haryam Bridge , a major project in the Mirpur District of AJK, was progressing rapidly.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted the importance of promoting a tax culture in society, pointing out that the ratio of taxpayers in Pakistan remained very low. “For development, we have to promote tax culture,” he said.

He informed the visiting delegation that the share of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the former FATA would be included in the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

The Planning minister said Pakistan has achieved historic success on both the defense and diplomatic fronts, reflecting the country’s growing international stature and its strategic efforts to strengthen national security and global partnerships.