PLA, Pakistan Army brothers in arms; our relationship to continue safeguard collective interests: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 1 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding of Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday said the PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.

The Army Chief was the chief guest on the commemoration ceremony of the 95th Anniversary of the founding of the PLA held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) where Ambassador of China Nong Rong, officials from the Chinese Embassy and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release said.

The COAS felicitated PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation building. Highlighting various facets of the deep rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the Army Chief said, “Pakistan China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of China thanked the COAS for hosting reception on the eve of the PLA’s 95th Anniversary.

The Chinese Ambassador said, “China & Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends & strategic partners. The recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation held at China has setup an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries.”